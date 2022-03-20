2023 Presidency: Atiku To Make Formal Declaration Wednesday

Former Vice President, Mr Atiku Abubakar has concluded plans to declare for president, ignoring the expected zoning arrangement of his party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

In a letter of notification sent to some political leaders and interest groups, and obtained by THE WHISTLER on Sunday, Atiku has slated the declaration for Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 in Abuja.

The letter notified that the event will commence at 11am, and invited important dignitaries.

The letter was signed by the chairman, Technical Committee of the Atiku 2023 Presidential Project, Mr Raymond Dokpesi.

The letter reads in part: “It is with great delight and respect that the Technical Committee, TEECOM cordially invites you to the official declaration for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2023 by His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999-2007).

“The historic event will hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11AM. Your presence will certainly add colour to the event as we expect your presence at the ceremony.”

Atiku has been going back and forth on whether to contest or not after several attacks on his person that the time has come for him to pay back the south for their years of support.