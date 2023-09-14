2024: Trouble For Joe Biden As Son Faces 25 Years Imprisonment For ‘Lying’ About Drug Addiction While Purchasing Gun

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has been indicted and charged for lying about his drug addiction when buying a firearm in 2018.

The three-count charge instituted by federal prosecutors against him borders on lying while purchasing a gun.

Hunter was accused of falsely claiming he was “not an unlawful user of(the firearm) and addicted to any stimulant narcotic drug”.

The indictment came to light after a plea bargain between Hunter and the US Justice department collapsed.

According to court documents, Hunter was said to have lied when he failed to disclose his drug addiction predicament while filling a federal document.

In the U.S., a federal document form must be filled before one can purchase a Colt Cobra Special revolver.

The US law considers it a criminal offence for a drug user or addict to purchase or handle a gun.

The US Justice department said in a statement that “If convicted, Mr Biden faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.”

Foreign media reports that Hunter is the first child of a sitting US president to be charged in court.

Reacting to the development, Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said the charges were influenced by Republicans to discredit his father’s political profile ahead of the presidential election.

“But a prosecutor, with all the power imaginable, bending to political pressure presents a grave threat to our system of justice,” Mr Lowell said.