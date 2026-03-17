2027: APC Rejects Dele Momodu’s Defeat Prediction

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The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described recent comments by Dele Momodu on Channels television politics today programme as baseless speculation.

Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, made the remark in a statement on Tuesday.

THE WHISTLER reports that Momodu who is a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress had during an interview on the programme on Sunday, suggested that President Bola Tinubu would lose the 2027 presidential election if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar contests alongside either Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi.

But the APC countered it stating, “We wish to state clearly that such comments remain speculative, premature, and completely unsupported by the realities on ground.

“There is absolutely nothing to justify such a wild speculation or political gamble. On the contrary, every credible postulation and emerging political realignment as the nation gradually counts down to the next national elections points clearly to the unstoppable victory of President Bola Tinubu.

“Indeed, many of those being projected as potential challengers are themselves contending with serious crises of confidence within their own political environments.

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“Some of them have even faced rejection and resistance from within their own households and political bases, making the suggestion of an imminent electoral upset not only exaggerated but politically unrealistic.

“President Tinubu’s administration remains firmly focused on implementing bold reforms aimed at stabilizing the Nigerian economy, strengthening national security, and laying a durable foundation for sustainable growth and shared prosperity,” he said.

Oladejo stressed that the Renewed Hope Agenda has continue to address long-standing structural challenges while setting Nigeria firmly on the path of economic recovery and national progress.

“It must therefore be stated that any daydream about derailing the trajectory of steady progress and economic recovery currently underway can only emanate from the stable of those who do not wish Nigeria well.

“Nigerians are discerning enough to recognize genuine leadership and responsible governance when they see it.

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“Furthermore, the opposition will need to do far more than occasional grandstanding and media conjecture to earn even as little as a passing glance from the Nigerian electorate.

“The Nigerian people are already pained by the persistent disarray, lack of cohesion, and absence of clear direction that characterize the opposition camp,” APC stated.

Rather than indulge in speculative permutations about elections that are still months away, Oladejo urged political actors and commentators to focus on contributing constructively to national development and supporting policies that advance the welfare of Nigerians.

“The APC in Lagos State remains confident that the Nigerian people will continue to support President Tinubu as his administration consolidates the gains of ongoing reforms and deepens the progress already being recorded across key sectors of the economy,” he stated.