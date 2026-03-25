2027: Atiku, Not Obi Most Experienced To Lead ADC — Dele Momodu

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A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and not former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, remains the most experienced politician within the party to lead its presidential charge, as opposition figures jostle ahead of the 2027 general election.

Momodu, who spoke on Arise Television on Wednesday, dismissed suggestions that any aspirant, including Atiku, Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi, has a birthright to the ADC presidential ticket, insisting that only strategy would determine the party’s eventual candidate.

“On the issue of ADC, I don’t think there is anyone in our party who can say he owns the party — not Atiku, not Obi, and others. Nobody can make such a claim,” he said.

“ADC will determine who gets the ticket based on strategy. It won’t be at the dictate of one man or woman,” he said.

Addressing concerns over rising tensions among leading contenders, Momodu urged the party to act swiftly and avoid internal divisions, warning that time was running out for the opposition to mount a credible challenge against President Bola Tinubu.

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“Time is not on our side,” he said. “We must come together immediately and take a decision. What it takes to win an election is not just the crowd, not just the noise, not just your ideas.”

He noted that the ADC already has two strong contenders from the 2023 election—Atiku and Obi—and advised the party against “reinventing the wheel”.

“You already have two people who have gone through this process and understand the challenges. So why dissipate your energy trying to build from scratch?” he asked.

While acknowledging multiple qualified aspirants, Momodu stated clearly that Atiku stands out in terms of political experience and administrative exposure.

“The most experienced politician you have in Nigeria today, administrator you have in Nigeria today, is Atiku,” he said.

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Momodu stressed that defeating President Tinubu would require a calculated political strategy rather than popularity or rhetoric, arguing that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has entrenched advantages in resources and structure.

“You can’t compete with Tinubu when it comes to money. When it comes to structures, you can’t compete with him,” he said. “So the only way you can compete is technically. You have to be technical about this game.”

He advised the ADC to focus its efforts on Northern Nigeria, where he said there is growing dissatisfaction among key political blocs.

“The strategy… is to go to the North where there is crisis,” he said. “You must go to those who need incentives and give them incentives.”

According to him, “The three major factors that affect election — number one is ethnicity, number two is religion, number three is a lot of cash,” he stated.

Momodu also rejected arguments around zoning and the so-called eight-year rotational arrangement between the North and South, describing it as misleading and not grounded in constitutional reality.

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“Let us stop promoting this falsehood. It’s a fallacy,” he said. “The constitution of Nigeria does not stop anyone from contesting.”

On the possibility of a southern candidate emerging to challenge Tinubu, Momodu maintained that political calculations, not sentiment, should guide the party’s decision.

“I don’t care about nationality. The strategy… is what will win the election,” he said.

He further warned that the opposition risks weakening itself if it continues to fragment, noting that the APC would benefit from a divided field.

“That is what the APC wants—for us to be doing all this… searching. There is nothing to search for at this stage,” he said.

On the reported rift involving former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and political commentator Reno Omokri, Momodu said the matter had been resolved following interventions by mutual associates.

“People have intervened… I must give credit to Femi for his maturity. So that is over. It’s all settled,” he said.

Momodu also downplayed the potential impact of any late entry into the ADC race, including that of former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, warning that building new political structures at this stage could prove counterproductive.

“You don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” he said. “You already have two people who contested the last election and did very well.”

He urged the opposition to adopt a united front and a pragmatic approach if it hopes to unseat the incumbent in 2027.

“To face Tinubu with all these governors and still be talking plenty… it will be on record that I spoke,” he added.