2027: I May Reconsider Senate Bid Under Pressure – Gov Sule

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Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has said he may reconsider his earlier decision not to seek elective office after leaving power in 2027, following what he described as “overwhelming pressure” from supporters, political allies, and even family members.

Speaking on Channels Television, Sule explained that while he had firmly resolved not to contest for any position after completing his tenure, recent developments have forced him to keep his options open.

“I made this decision on the day of the Supreme Court judgment after I won my election. I meant it then, I mean it now,” he said.

“But it looks like when you make these kinds of decisions… it gets to a point where the pressure now is coming from your followers as I’m leaving office,” he said.

The governor said supporters who worked with him over the years have questioned his decision to step away from politics, arguing that he still has a role to play.

“They said, ‘We have worked so hard with you for eight years… and now you say you are not going to run. Where do you leave us?’” Sule recounted.

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According to him, the pressure extended beyond political associates to traditional rulers, elders, and his immediate family.

“It went all the way to my traditional rulers, my elders, people I call my bosses, and finally to my parents,” he said. “If this is what the people want, I can reconsider. I can make a decision based on the wishes of the people, not me.”

Sule maintained that his potential reconsideration is not driven by personal ambition, stressing that he would have preferred to return to private life.

“If you leave it to me, honestly speaking, I would [not run],” he said. “But in politics, there are times where you have to listen to your people.”

He revealed that he had initially backed a friend for the Senate seat but was surprised when the same ally joined others urging him to contest.

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“I started campaigning for my friend that I wanted to be the senator, but I got the biggest hit when that same friend came to me to say, ‘You are the right person to contest,’” he said.

Addressing criticism over an apparent shift from his earlier position, Sule insisted he has remained consistent throughout his time in office but acknowledged that politics sometimes demands flexibility.

“I’m not the kind of person that will make a statement and change,” he said. “But I have learned something in politics… there are times where you have to do things that you may not necessarily wish to do.”

On suggestions that his move is about staying politically relevant, the governor pushed back, pointing to his track record in the corporate sector.

“I was highly relevant before I became a governor,” he said. “Even if I remain politically irrelevant in terms of holding office, I will still remain relevant by going back to the corporate world.”

Sule also dismissed concerns about internal arrangements within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly claims that defecting governors are guaranteed automatic tickets.

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“I don’t think we have received any of those guarantees,” he said. “Even I went into primaries to secure my ticket. It depends on performance.”

He added that the APC remains strong despite opposition claims of declining popularity, citing recent electoral victories.

“We have had these kinds of statements before elections, but when we go to the polls, we win,” Sule said. “The Nigerian people are the ones we work with every day.”

On the country’s economic situation, the governor acknowledged the hardship faced by Nigerians but defended ongoing reforms by the Federal Government.

“These policies have their advantages and disadvantages,” he said. “But what is important is that there are now more resources in the hands of governments at all levels to reduce the suffering of the people.”

Sule also addressed succession politics in Nasarawa State, stating that he would not impose a candidate to succeed him.

“We have highly qualified aspirants,” he said. “I will throw it open—like a bouquet at a wedding—anyone who catches it, I am fine with that.”

He emphasized that his priority remains ensuring continuity and stability in the state, regardless of who emerges as the next governor.