24Hrs After Umahi’s Sacking, Ebonyi Court Orders Governor To Remain In Office For 7 Days…

An High court sitting in Ebonyi state has ordered the sacked governor of the state, David Umahi and his deputy, Eric Kelechi Igwe, to remain in office for seven days in the first instance pending hearing on a motion on notice filed by Senator Soni Ogbuoji, Justin Mbam Ogodo and the All Progressive Congress.

The interim order was granted by Justice H. A. Njoku on Thursday, a day after the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the duo to vacate office for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC.

Umahi and Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe were defendants/applicants in the exparte motion in Ebonyi.

The plaintiff urged the court to enforce its order on 28 day of February, 2022 which had directed that Umahi, and Igwe should not vacate office as Governor and Deputy Governor following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

In the fresh court process disclosed by the state government, the court gave the following orders:

“An interim order of this honorable court for seven days (7 Days) (subject to renewal) is hereby granted, in view of its judgement in Suit No. HAB/13/2022, being judgement in rem, and having precedence over any subsequent contrary judgment. The applicants hereto, Engr. David Nweze Umahi and Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe shall accordingly remain and not be removed from office as Governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi state accordingly.

“This suit is hereby adjourned to 16/3/2022 for the hearing of the motion on notice.”

The governor had also filed two applications in Abuja, one is an appeal while the other is a stay of execution application regarding his sacking by Justice Inyang Ekwo.

As it is, parties will be looking forward to the verdict of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.