2,500 Clerics Offer Prayers For Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition

A group advancing the presidential ambition of former Lagos State Governor, Mr Bola Tinubu on Saturday organised prayers for his presidential ambition where over 2,500 clerics attended to offer prayers.

The group led by the Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority, Mr Abdullmumini Jibrin Kofa staged the prayer for Tinubu’s success in the eagerly expected election in Kano, one of the states with the largest voters in the country.

Tinubu enjoys huge following among politicians in Kano and sees the state as very crucial to his success if he gets the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, this year.

Consequently, the APC National Leader has, also alongside his supporters, invested heavily in Kano with the state being the first to receive large distribution of Tinubu’s branded rice in 2021 and later bags of rice.

Conducting the prayer session in his hometown of Kofa village in Bebeji Local Government Area, Kano State, it turned out to be a carnival, reports say, as it was attended by large clerics and politicians across the state.

Kofar, a former House of Representatives member who represented Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency led as the Chief Imam of Kafin-Maiyaki, who recited verses from the Holy Qur’an as he led the prayer.

The former Federal lawmaker later gave scholarship grants to 2,500 girls and empowered another 2,500 youths who underwent training in various skills under his empowerment program.

“This special prayer was organised for the success of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections as well as for peace and stability in the country,” he said after the prayer and empowerment.

According to him, the prayer was conducted by over 2,500 ulamas drawn from all over Kano State.

He explained that over 2,500 youths who have been trained in various skills were empowered.

“Today a total of 2,500 youths received startup capital and scholarship grants to over 2,500 girls selected from the 44 LGAs of Kano State.

“Each of the beneficiaries received financial support ranging from N100,000 downwards,” Kofa stated.

Tinubu is expected to announce his position whether to contest or not in January 2022 as he promised.