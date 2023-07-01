ABIA: APC, YPP Explain Why LP Produced Speaker, Majority Leader Despite Having Fewer Lawmakers

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… As PDP Rejects Minority Leader Position

Advertisement

The Abia State House Assembly made headlines on Friday after Honorable Uchenna Okoro Kalu of the Labour Party emerged as Majority Leader despite the Peoples Democratic Party’s domination of the house.

THE WHISTLER had reported that a member of the LP had similarly emerged as Speaker when the 8th Abia assembly was inaugurated on June 14, 2023.

But members of the newly inaugurated assembly told THE WHISTLER that the surprising emergence of LP’s Kalu as Majority Leader was a result of a strategic alliance entered into by the Labour Party (LP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC), which allowed the LP to produce the Majority Leader in the assembly.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with 11 members, initially held the majority position. However, through the collaboration, the LP, along with the YPP and APC, secured a combined total of 13 seats, surpassing the PDP’s 11 seats.

As per the house rules, the majority leader is to be appointed from among the members of the party holding the majority in the house.

Advertisement

Explaining the decision to align with the LP, Nwogu Iheanacho, representing Osisoma North State Constituency under the YPP, stated, “We decided to form a coalition to support the governor and ensure that the aspirations of this government come to fruition. Working with the Labour Party seemed like the best way to achieve this goal.”

Similarly, YPP’s Fyne Onyekachi Ahuama, representing Osisioma South State Constituency, added, “Our decision to align with the Labour Party is driven by our desire to move the state forward and promote good governance.”

Anderson Kelechi, an APC member representing Umuahia North State Constituency, echoed the sentiments, expressing the three parties’ collective commitment to fostering progress in Abia State. “Our support for the Labour Party’s leadership aims to ensure effective governance,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Okezie Nmeregini elaborated on how the alliance was formed, noting that the Labour Party and the two other parties joined forces to secure a total of 13 seats.

Consequently, Hon. Uchenna Okoro Kalu, the youngest lawmaker in the state assembly and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, was elected the majority leader, with Hon. Destiny Akaraka from Aba North State Constituency as the deputy majority leader, Hon. Emeka Obioma from Umuahia South State Constituency as the Chief Whip, and Hon. Iheanacho Nwogu from YPP as the deputy chief whip.

Advertisement

PDP’s Solomon Agwulonu, representing Obingwa Obingwa East at the State House opposed vehemently to the outcome of the election.

He said that the People Democratic Party (PDP) got a wind that the Labour Party wanted to take the Majority Leader position which ought to be reserved for the PDP since they have 11 lawmakers.

He said they reached out to the Speaker and advised him not to touch the positions meant for the PDP and were surprised at the change of plans.

“Well, what really happened now…we where at an executive session when we heard that the minority party that is the Labour Party will be taking the positions meant for the PDP.

“We raised issues with Mr. Speaker and after debating it, Mr. Speaker was advised not to touch the positions meant for the majority party which is the PDP.

“On Tuesday, our party nominated members and principal officers which is our right. In our rules, order 8, sub rule 42, says that a majority leader will be appointed from amongst the member of the majority party in the house.

Advertisement

“All of us, after debating, said that he (Speaker) would have to stand it down or read the nominees of our political party, but instead of him reading what the our party chairman sent to him, he turned it upside down to give a majority position that belongs to PDP to minority party and we said that we cannot continue

“PDP is the majority party in Abia State House Of Assembly, we are eleven, Labour Party is Ten, YPP is two, APC is one. So the majority party in the house of Assembly is PDP.

“And the positions that are supposed to go to PDP are majority leader, deputy majority leader, chief whip and deputy chief whip.

“And their own positions are minority leader, deputy minority leader with minority whip and deputy minority whip.

“So like you people just heard, they just took over the positions of the PDP. It’s unfortunate.

“This goes to show you what happened because some of you were here on the 14th when the rules of the house said that ranking should be considered and the constitution in the fifth compilation section 311 said that you must use the rules of the previous house to constitute a new one.

“What they did was they ignored everything and we said okay, let us allow that to go.You can see this type of impunity, it’s unheard off.”

Also, Goddy Adiele, representing Ukwa West State Constituency on the platform of the PDP, advised the YPP and APC lawmakers to officially defect to the LP.

He suggested that they can follow the appropriate procedures by publicly announcing their change of party affiliation on the floor of the house.

“We have four political parties in the house; they have their numbers, and of course, if they want to do what they are claiming about coalition and alliance, they should step out, come to the floor of the house, and let them decamp.

“Let anyone who wants to join the Labour Party from the YPP or from the APC come to the floor of the house and read their letters to us. Then we will know they have become the majority, and we won’t fight or quarrel about it,” stated Adiele.

THE WHISTLER further reports that while the alliance has resulted in a shift of power within the assembly, it remains to be seen how the LP, YPP, and APC will collectively navigate their newfound majority position and contribute to the development and progress of Abia.