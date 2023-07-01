VIDEO: Sanwo-Olu Sets Up Technical Committee To Look Into Demolished Alaba Market Buildings

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has set up a technical committee to look into the recent demolition of buildings at Alaba International Market, located in the Ojo area of the state.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had on June 17, demolished some buildings at the market, which is dominated by people of Igbo extraction.

The demolition of the buildings happened less than 48 hours after LASBCA had given final warnings and vacation notices to the occupants of the affected buildings.

According to LASBCA, vacation notices were first issued in 2016, noting that others were issued in 2020, 2022 and 2023. The buildings were said to be distressed.

However, some traders at the market had alleged that the buildings were demolished because Igbos did not vote for Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 governorship election.

Also, President-General of Alaba Amalgamated Council of Sectional Heads, Geofrey Mbonu, had alleged that some buildings that were not initially marked by LASBCA and not distressed were demolished during the exercise, adding that the traders were not given enough time to evacuate their goods.

“We were not given time to even evacuate our goods. On Friday, June 16, 2023, officials of the LASBCA and armed policemen were seen in the market and on Sunday, traders’ properties were brought down.

“We the leaders of Alaba International Amalgamated Association want to show our displeasure in the way and manner this exercise was carried out.

“The leaders of the market were never carried along neither were the property owners given enough time to evacuate their goods and this led to the unmitigated loss of wares and properties. The demolition has brought hardship and loss of livelihood.

“We call on the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to come and inspect what is going on in the Alaba International Market,” Mbonu had said in a statement.

But addressing journalists on Friday after discussing with a delegation of Igbo business community led by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, Sanwo-Olu said that there has been all sorts of misinformation about the demolition of the buildings, noting that the technical committee will go round and verify.

“We discussed issues around common interests, especially issues bothering on recent demolition around Alaba Market, where there has been a lot of wrong information. There have been all sorts of wrong communication that has gone out. Our conversation here this afternoon has cleared the air.

“We’ve seen that indeed there’s a need for us to continue to further collaborate. Where wrongs have been expressed, we’ve corrected all of the issues,” Sanwo-Olu said in a video shared by Uzodimma on his verified Facebook page.

“We jointly set up a small working committee that will go round, verify and see things ourselves, and be able to put all of the negative information and media reviews, put them out correctly.”

The governor expressed happiness with the interactions and engagements he had with the Igbo leaders, adding that his government will continue to create an enabling environment for all those doing business in the state.

“Our government is a government that will reflect equity, fairness at all times. Lagos will continue to remain a peaceful abode for all Nigerians, for all citizens of this country that are doing good businesses. We’ll continue to make sure that the atmosphere and the environment is conducive for everyone,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Uzodimma urged Igbos in the state to go about their lawful businesses, stressing that there is no need to be afraid.

“We came on a delegation to speak to the governor and bring those concerns to his notice. He indeed listened and proactively immediately set up a technical committee that will look into the way those issues are being handled, and ensure that nothing is seen as a deliberate policy to hurt any interest. And they’re guaranteeing our brothers and sisters in Lagos of his protection. They should go back to their businesses and do their businesses,” he said.

The last general elections in Lagos divided the people along ethnic lines. There were lots of ethnic slurs before, during and after the elections, which led to rising tensions in the state.