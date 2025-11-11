Abia Government Hosts Investment Summit To Woo Foreign Investors

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Government is set to host an investment summit from November 25th to 27th, aimed at attracting foreign investment and promoting public-private partnership.

The summit, which will see participation from Turkey and other countries, is expected to bring together investors, businessmen, and government officials to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the Abia State House of Assembly, Green Amakwe, Special Advisor to the Governor on Investment Promotion and Public-Private Partnership, said the summit is aimed at showcasing the state’s potential for investment and promoting economic growth.

“We are here to extend a formal invitation to the House of Assembly to participate in the forthcoming Abia Investment Summit,” Amakwe said.

“We cannot do it alone at the executive level; we need the cooperation and collaboration of the House of Assembly to ensure that we give Abia State good governance,” he added.

Amakwe explained that the summit will focus on attracting investment from across Nigeria, Africa, and the world, with a special focus on Turkey.

“Turkey is a developed economy, and we want to tap into their economic development by asking it to come and partner with us.

“We want to create a good working relationship with Turkey and other investors to boost our economy,” he explained.

The summit is expected to benefit the public in several ways, including creating jobs, promoting economic growth, and improving the standard of living.

Amakwe said the partnership with Turkey and other investors will also provide opportunities for local businesses to collaborate with foreign companies.

“When you partner with people who have the technology and expertise, you are better off than when you are doing it alone.

“This partnership is the essence of this summit, and we expect it to have a positive impact on our economy,” he added.

The. The commissioner also noted that the summit has been welcomed by the Nigerian community in Turkey, who see it as an opportunity to strengthen ties between Nigeria and Turkey.

“This summit will go a long way in protecting the interests of Nigerians living in Turkey and promoting trade and investment between the two countries,” he said.

The Abia State Government is optimistic that the summit will attract significant investment and promote economic growth in the state.

With its strategic location, rich natural resources, and entrepreneurial spirit, Abia State is poised to become a major hub for investment and economic activity in Nigeria.