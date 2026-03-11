Abia PDP’s Only Serving Senator Resigns

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Senator Austin Akobundu, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

In a letter entitled “NOTICE OF FORMAL RESIGNATION” and delivered to the PDP Ward Chairman in Oloko, Senator Akobundu said his resignation from the Party was “with immediate effect.”

He appreciated the opportunities given him to serve both the party and the nation while in the PDP, but said “at this time of our nation’s political evolution, the sad and seemingly intractable crises that have engulfed the Party for so long, and after wide consultations with my associates and supporters, it has become pertinent that I take the very painful but necessary decision to resign my membership of the party.”

He concluded by wishing the party well in its future.

The resignation letter in parts, “It is with immense regret that I write to inform you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“I have taken time to reflect on my journey with the party and wish to appreciate the opportunities given me to serve in different strategic and critical capacities both in the party and the nation.

Advertisement

No doubt, we have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship together.

“However, at this time of our nation’s political evolution, the sad and seemingly intractable crises that have engulfed the Party for so long, and after wide consultations with my associates and supporters, it has become pertinent that I take the very painful but necessary decision to resign my membership of the party from today, 10th March, 2026.

“I leave the party with my best wishes in service of our nation”.