Abuja Resident Jailed For Stealing Jeans, Jacket From Clothes Line

Nigeria
By News Agency of Nigeria
Jean-on-clothes-line-

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court sentenced a 23-year-old scavenger, Ali Musa to two months imprisonment for stealing a pair of jeans and a jacket from a line drying.

Musa was convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to criminal trespass and theft.

He begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

The Judge, Mr Saminu Suleiman gave him an option to pay a fine of N10, 000 and ordered him to pay the complainant, John Luka, N15, 000 as compensation.

He warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant of Zuba, Abuja, caught Musa on March 24.

Ogada said Musa stole one white jacket, a pair of jeans and polo shirt from his line drying.

He said that Musa also stole one black bag which was recovered from him including the white jacket.

The prosecution counsel said the offence, contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

