ACCI Targets Over N1bn Revenue As 500 Companies Set To Attend Abuja Trade Fair

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry is targeting over N1bn in revenue for exhibitors that will attend the 18th Abuja International Trade Fair scheduled to commence on September 28.

The President of the Chamber, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar who said this during a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that over 500 companies have indicated interest to attend the Fair.

Abubakar who represented by the Director-General of ACCI, Victoria Akai, described the Fair as a prestigious multi-sectoral event in Nigeria that continues to expand its scope and influence.

He said the Fair with the theme of “Sustainable Financing and Taxation as drivers for the new economy,” would serve as a platform for businesses to engage with financial and tax institutions, discuss current trends and solutions, and foster sustainable approaches to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

As one of the largest trade platforms in Africa, he said the Fair offers domestic and international exhibitors an opportunity to showcase new product lines, access untapped markets, forge invaluable business relationships, unveil innovative products, and stay ahead of emerging trends.

The President added that the event is dedicated to connecting businesses with lucrative trade and investment prospects within the country.

He said, “This trading platform cultivates a neutral and inclusive environment, welcoming companies, trade associations, government investment/export promotion agencies, institutions, and private sector organisations. It serves as a catalyst for establishing fruitful investment and trade relations with new business partners.

“With Abuja’s advantageous location as the nation’s capital and its convenient approximate one-hour flight from all locations in Nigeria, coupled with accessibility to all geopolitical zones, hosting a significant number of international and local participants becomes both strategic and secure.

“The event will showcase innovative products and solutions from our partners and exhibitors in various sectors such as Fintech, tax collection, payment systems, e-health, food processing, and environmental safety.”

The ACCI President said this year’s theme is centred on financing and taxation which is the cornerstone of any prosperous nation and immense importance to the business community as it is critical to addressing climate-friendly initiatives, the ease of doing business, and attracting foreign direct investment.

“With expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, the fair creates ample avenues for targeted marketing campaigns, enabling businesses to connect with their desired audiences.

“Moreover, it fosters a vibrant sense of community engagement through various exciting activities.

“The Trade Fair serves as a dynamic convergence of diverse industries, bringing together a wide array of exhibitors representing sectors such as industry, trade, agriculture, and services. Moreover, it provides a vibrant platform for fostering exchanges between national and international stakeholders, facilitating fruitful interactions between businesses and government agencies.

“Over 500 companies are expected to participate in the 2023 edition of the Trade Fair while over 100,000 visitors within and outside Nigeria are expected in attendance.

“So far, over 500 companies have indicated interest and we are expecting more.”