Adamawa Police Command Condemns Military Attack On Its Facility, Killing Of Officer

The Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State, Afolabi Babatola, in a press statement through the Command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, has condemned the fracas which broke out between the police and the Nigerian army on Wednesday night.

According to Babatola, the military officers stationed along Target Junction, Yola North Local Government Area had a fracas with the police, which led to an attack on the police facility and the killing of one Inspector Jacob Daniel, a police officer.

The attack had caused unnecessary tension in Jimeta, Yola, with residents scampering for safety.

Emmanuel Nicholas Goji in a Facebook post expressed his worries over the incident. He said: “Those who are supposed to defend the land are attacking the Police and scaring the hell out of everyone within Jimeta. I have never experienced this. The loud sound and explosion were terrible.”

Another resident, Sandra Joji, also said: “Checking on my Jimeta people. Hope you guys are safe…?”

Meanwhile, according to an eye witness who pleaded anonymity and spoke to journalists, troops of armed Military men led by the 23 Armour brigade commander numbering over 200, passed in front of his house and headed to the police headquarters for the attack.

According to him, the military were “in a convoy of white coaster Bus, over ten lorries and a white Kia Car armed with Anti-Air guns attacked the police formation.”

Speaking further, he said the incident had caused unnecessary tension in Yola, expressing his worries saying the Military in recent times has engaged in open fire with sister security agencies in many frivolous instances across the country.

“It is the norm all over the world that if a four-star general breaks the rule of law a police sergeant has the constitutional backup to arrest him.

“They have put the lives of over two hundred people in Yola in serious psychological trauma.

“Look at how they made people to roam around thinking it’s Boko Haram that struck again” He Said

However, speaking further about the incident in the press statement, Nguroje said the CP has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

“The CP warned that attacks on all security officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Command holds the lives of all security personnel sacrosanct, and such unwarranted conflict would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.”

He equally reiterated the commitment of the Command to protect the lives and property of people, while stressing that it is vital to work with other sister security agents in protecting the fundamental rights of security operatives.

This is to enable them advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better.

The police Boss appealed for calm as the top Management of both security agencies are doing everything legally possible to address the situation.