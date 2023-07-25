Adeleke Appoints Another Aregbesola Ally, Spokesman, 27 Others As Special Advisers

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, ex-caretaker chairman and secretary of Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Adekunle Akindele, Femi Caren, as special advisers.

Adeleke also appointed Mrs. Halid Sekina Temilade, another associate of former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as special adviser, alongside others.

This is coming barely a week after two allies of Aregbesola were sworn in as commissioners while one other, Razak Salinsile, was appointed as chairman of a board.

Those that were appointed are; Azeez Badmus, Mosudi Yakubu, Stephen Atidade, Tunde Balogun, Eniola Odeniyi, Muniru Raji, Goddey Olijeh, Seyi Babatunde, Kamoru Ajisafe, Sunday Komolafe, Tope Anjorin, Oyeboade Afolabi, Odelade Olanrewaju, Moji Omisore, Nurudeen Emiloju, Ropo Oyewole, Emiola Fakeye, Yemi Ayodele, Bankole Omisore, Barrister Hashim Abioye, Ajetunmobi Akinwale, Hawa Ahmed, Durojaiye Kolawole, Adebimpe Koyi, Abiodun Olaniran, and Adam Akindere.

A statement issued by Adeleke’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, explained that the governor approved the appointment of the 30 new special advisers to strengthen governance in the state.

“The Governor has also secured approval for five more Special Advisers in addition to the previously approved 25 to make a total of 30. Of the expected 30 advisers, 10 are of cabinet ranks,” said Rasheed.

The inauguration for the newly appointed special advisers will hold on Wednesday, alongside the board chairmen and their deputies, at the governor’s office.

“Portfolios are to be assigned to the Advisers on Wednesday during the inauguration,” Rasheed added.