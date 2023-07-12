Adeleke Gets Nod To Appoint 25 More Special Advisers

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Six days after Governor Ademola Adeleke nominated 25 people as Commissioners and special advisers for screening and confirmation, the Osun State House Assembly on Wednesday granted the governor’s fresh request to appoint 25 more special advisers.

The Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, confirmed the approval through his spokesperson, Olamide Tiamiyu.

“The Osun State House of Assembly has approved Governor Ademola Adeleke’s request to appoint twenty-five (25) Special Advisers,” said Tiamiyu.

He disclosed that the confirmation was conveyed in a letter by Egbedun to Governor Adeleke on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

According to him, “Governor Adeleke had written to the House of Assembly on the 4th of July, 2023, requesting the approval of the assembly to appoint twenty-five (25) Special Advisers.

“After careful consideration, I am pleased to inform you that the Osun State House of Assembly has approved your request.”

Tiamiyu added that the Speaker commended Adeleke for his service to the state, expressing confidence that the new set of appointments will no doubt contribute to the overall development and progress of Osun State.