AFCON: Ighalo, Football Fans Slam Exemption Of Home-Based Players From Super Eagles Squad

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has expressed his displeasure with the non-inclusion of NPFL outfield players in the Nations Cup provisional list.

The NFF and Jose Peseiro included three local goalkeepers in the 41-man list which included Bendel Insurance’s Amas Obasogie, Enyimba’s Ojo Olorunleke and Christian Nwoke of Sporting Lagos.

Advertisement

The decision not to include any outfield from the Nigeria Professional Football League has drawn widespread criticism from football followers and NPFL faithful.

Ighalo, who started his career at Prime FC in the local league has voiced his disappointment.

The former Manchester United striker believes that NPFL players deserve to be on the provisional list.

Ighalo said: “I don’t think it’s right not to invite home-based players, this is a 40-man list, at least five to seven players should be on the list to encourage them. Not inviting them means you don’t focus on the league.”

Advertisement

Similarly, football fans have taken to social media to react to the non-inclusion of the home-based players in the provisional list.

Akin Akinwale wrote on X: “I feel for Nigerian players in the local league. So even if you are playing nonsense in a third-tier foreign league, you would be considered over a star in the NPFL. How then do we grow our league? The outright snub in the AFCON 2024 provisional list is unfair”.

Double Ceasar wrote on X: “It is very ridiculous!!! At least 4-5 home-based players should be on the final list. Having just 2 players in this list means that the chance of having one home based player at next year’s AFCON is 0.000000001%”.

Jose Peseiro is expected to name his final 27-man squad before January 3rd.