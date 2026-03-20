African Nations Seek Dangote Fuel Amid Global Crisis

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Several African countries, including South Africa, are seeking fuel supplies from Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery as global energy markets remain unsettled by escalating tensions in the Middle East, including Iranian attacks and retaliatory strikes.

Governments across the continent are actively pursuing alternative sources of refined petroleum to mitigate potential shortages caused by disruptions to regional oil and gas exports.

The Dangote refinery, which processes 650,000 barrels per day, has received multiple inquiries from countries such as Ghana and Kenya as they explore options to secure long-term fuel supplies.

The facility, owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, is among the largest single-train refineries in the world and has become a focal point for regional energy security. South Africa is reportedly negotiating a twelve-month supply contract, while Ghana, Kenya, and other nations are engaging the refinery to ensure consistent access to refined petroleum products amid rising uncertainty in global supply chains.

Energy analysts say the disruptions in the Middle East have unsettled crude and refined fuel flows, particularly through strategic routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

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Africa’s dependence on Middle Eastern imports makes the continent highly sensitive to such disruptions. According to industry data, about seventy-five percent of refined fuel imported into eastern and southern Africa traditionally originates from the Middle East, exposing the region to supply shocks and price volatility.

South African authorities said they are actively coordinating with industry stakeholders to secure both crude oil and refined petroleum products from a diverse range of sources. The government emphasized that a comprehensive plan is in place to manage potential supply risks. Kenyan officials have also indicated that, while fuel stocks are sufficient for the coming weeks, they are exploring diversified import channels to safeguard national energy security.

Aliko Dangote, speaking to The Economist, stressed that availability has become the most pressing concern for markets today, surpassing pricing issues. “I think the situation will continue for a while,” he said, highlighting the refinery’s critical role in stabilizing regional supply and easing pressure on African nations vulnerable to global market disruptions.

Industry data indicate that Africa’s dependence on imported fuel has increased due to declining refining capacity in several countries.

The Dangote refinery has already begun supplying neighboring markets, including Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana, marking a shift toward greater intra-African trade in refined petroleum products. Despite this, about seventy-five percent of the refinery’s output is earmarked for domestic consumption, limiting the volume available for export. Nevertheless, its capacity to supply the region during times of global supply stress is considered a strategic advantage for the continent.

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Economists warn that rising fuel prices and disrupted supply chains could amplify inflationary pressures across Africa, affecting households and businesses alike. Policymakers are monitoring developments closely and are emphasizing the need to diversify supply sources while strengthening domestic refining capacity.

As tensions in the Middle East continue to affect global energy markets, Africa’s pivot toward domestic refining and the strategic utilization of the Dangote facility underscores a broader commitment to energy security and resilience.

The refinery’s output, both for domestic consumption and regional exports, is increasingly viewed as a critical tool to mitigate the impact of future global fuel disruptions.