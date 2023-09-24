Again Bellingham On Show As Atletico, Real Serve Up Madrid Derby

England football star Jude Bellingham aims to spoil the party on Sunday for Atletico Madrid when he will lead his Real Madrid side to the Civitas Metropolitano for a date in another eagerly expected feisty derby in their La Liga clash.

Madrid have remained unbeaten in the league this season having amassed maximum points (15) from five games with Bellingham being the saviour in four of five.

The youngster also scored the midweek crucial goal in his side’s Champions League game against Union Berlin, stabbing home from close range in the 94th minute.

He shares the stop scorer’s chat (5) with Barcelona’s striker, Robert Lewandowski.

He’s also the league’s most valuable player of 8.20 with an impressive 1.8 short on target per game for a midfielder.

He has an expected goal (xG) of 2.05 in every game as he frequently ghosts behind the defence to score.

Madrid appeared to have secured an early return on investment by coughing up €103 million for the 20-year-old England star, when he signed from Borussia Dortmund.

Diego Simeone’s Atleti have

won only one of the past six meetings in this El Derbi with the Los Blancos aiming to top the table (18) again, continuing their perfect league start this season.

Barcelona have 16 points from six games and top the league having played a game more than Madrid.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have seven points from four matches and sit on seven on the table.

Of the 63 matches between them,

Atletico Madrid have won 12 while Real Madrid have won 31.

20 matches have ended in a draw.

Games between these teams usually see 2.65 goals per match on average.

But it’s Bellingham that is expected to notch up another goal in game week six in La Liga.