Ahead Of Presidential Election, NNPC Releases Additional 404.69m Litres Of Fuel To Nigerians

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s energy giant, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has supplied 404.7 million litres of fuel across Africa’s most populous nation.

Advertisement

The development is coming amidst the 2023 presidential poll which holds six days, February 25, 2023.

The company said it has dispatched a total of 7,421 trucks with fuel across the 36 states and Abuja.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the oil giant, Mele Kyari had told Nigerians that sufficient PMS products has been shipped to serve throughout the electioneering period.

The NNPC boss had revealed that the company is capable of bridging the energy gap saying it has the capacity to supply 60 million litres daily for 28 days.

Based on the weekly evacuation data for February 11 to 17, 2023, released by the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the NNPC Ltd has recorded a daily average evacuation of 57.81 million litres.

Advertisement

NNPC’s effort is aimed at eliminating fuel queues at filling stations across the country.

According to the report, 64 marketers participated in the evacuation of the products led by Pinnacle-Lekki which evacuated 52.8 million litres, NIPCO evacuated 25.23 million litres and Matrix which evacuated 24.88 million litres.

According to the regulator, 83 per cent of the evacuation took place at 27 top loading depots.

Lagos had the highest truck evacuation of 1,962 trucks, FCT 731 trucks, Oyo State 558 trucks, Ogun State 469 trucks and Delta State 462 trucks.

THE WHISTLER had reported that NNPC’s efforts to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians were yielding results as queues had disappeared in most stations.