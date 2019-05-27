Aisha, wife of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, made a shocking revelation about the Social Investment Programme of her husband’s administration.

She made the statement in Abuja during an interactive programme she organised for women at the Presidential Villa.

She had lamented that the N500 billion programme failed woefully in the north, adding that her state, Adamawa, did not benefit from it despite the fact that she was promised.

She further questioned the spending of $16M as counterpart funding for the purchase of mosquito nets by her husband’s administration.

Her reaction has since garnered reaction from Nigerians on the social media.

See some reactions below:

Δ What if, Just what if Aisha Buhari has plans to contest for an office later. — otunba Benedict Ekpenyong (@M_Jeez) May 27, 2019

Aisha Buhari should stop disturbing us with her husbands fake criticism



If Buhari will contest for third time she will be the one organizing dinner for Nollywood and kannywood actors — BigTime (@KingANAD) May 27, 2019

Aisha Buhari campaigned for her husband



She did the 4 by 4 next level hand sign signifying consent & approval of her husband govt



Now he has won, she is forming "mother of the public, defender of democracy, exposer of secret, and queen of transparency"



She is a bigger scam. — DiD YOU KNOW (@obicharles11) May 27, 2019

Thank God President buhari shut down the office of the First lady,if not Aisha Buhari would have become a stumbling block to PMB led government and PDP would have benefited from it — zik Of Lagos (@IsaacOnyemaUgo3) May 27, 2019

Aisha Buhari is Buhari’s secret weapon on deflection. https://t.co/oZPLKuhU4Q — BeeBee (@bleakz) May 27, 2019

@TodayFM951 Hello Annie, the statement of the @AishaBuhari on the social services scheme of his husband's govt is not in anyway ambiguous…In clear terms she was practically saying that the scheme failed totally and that questions should be asked and answers gotten. — Sisquo📣✴️ (@za_iykc) May 27, 2019

Mrs Aisha Buhari is only heard when she feels "cheated" or when the issue at stake has to do with her or "her people". The current issue in dispute attests to it. She was mute when those helpless women were arrested and raped by policemen in Abuja. — The Soaring Eagle (@Speak4ThemAll) May 27, 2019

I decided to overlook the wife of the president on her comment regarding the SIP of this govt.



For me, Aisha Buhari was spitting jargon and gibberish just for the applaud.



Aisha Buhari does not understand the workings of SIP.



Govs of both PDP/APC are applauding the programme. — king Henry (@Henribankz) May 27, 2019

That's a stupid thing to say. Aisha Buhari will definitely leave there tomorrow and another government will come probe and if she has questions to answer, she wont be spared. So calm down! — Yusuf Abubakar (@princeabu27) May 27, 2019

Aisha Buhari sometimes will just criticise out of Statistics. Shioor — Liberty Badmus (@libertybadmus) May 27, 2019