Aisha Buhari Excites Social Media Over Comment On N500 billion Husband’s Programme

Nigeria
By Editor
Aisha-Buhari
Mrs Aisha Buhari, Nigeria's First Lady

Aisha, wife of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, made a shocking revelation about the Social Investment Programme of her husband’s administration.

She made the statement in Abuja during an interactive programme she organised for women at the Presidential Villa.

She had lamented that the N500 billion programme failed woefully in the north, adding that her state, Adamawa, did not benefit from it despite the fact that she was promised.

She further questioned the spending of $16M as counterpart funding for the purchase of mosquito nets by her husband’s administration.

Her reaction has since garnered reaction from Nigerians on the social media.

See some reactions below:

