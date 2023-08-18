You Cant Be Smoking And Supporting NDLEA’s Drug Abuse Fight, Okowa’s Aide Tells Naira Marley

An aide to former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, has said that individuals like singer Naira Marley, cannot simultaneously engage in smoking and support the NDLEA’s fight against drug abuse.

The statement from Success was specifically directed at Naira Marley, following his pledge to advocate for a drug-free society.

On Thursday, Afeez Fashola, widely recognized as Naira Marley, openly voiced his endorsement of the agency’s efforts against drug abuse among the youth, teenagers, followers, and Marlians.

During a visit to the NDLEA Director General, Buba Marwa at the national headquarters in Abuja, he affirmed his alignment with the campaign to curtail drug circulation.

The selection of Naira Marley as a supporter drew swift reactions across social media platforms.

Reacting, Success in a Facebook post questioned whether the music icon had discontinued his ‘smoking’ habits prior to participating in the declaration.

He stated, “I will sue NDLEA if I see Nairamarley sm*king on his music video or on ground and if any of artistes signed to his record label are seen smoking.

“I hope @officialnairam1 has stopped smoking before being paid by NDLEA to campaign against smoking and drugs

“I am watching him carefully because I am happy with this campaign.”