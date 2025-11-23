All Terrorist Sympathisers Must Go Down, Says Bishop Oyedepo

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has declared that all sympathisers and backers of terrorist activities targeting Christians in Nigeria will face divine judgment.

Oyedepo spoke on Sunday during a church sermon following a spate of deadly attacks by bandits on churches and schools across the country.

The Kwara State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed an attack on a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, where armed bandits killed two people, injured one, and abducted 38 worshippers.

Before the incident, bandits attacked a girls’ government college in Kebbi State and killed the vice principal and abducted 25 students.

On Friday, over 300 schoolchildren and 12 teachers were kidnapped at St Mary’s Private Catholic School in Niger State.

Reacting to the attacks, Oyedepo identified the perpetrators as Islamic jihadists waging a war to eliminate Christians in Nigeria.

“It’s a war against Christians in Nigeria to wipe them out of the nation, but that won’t happen,” he declared.

He also slammed genocide deniers, describing them as “trained liars.”

“And they said there is no genocide? You don’t know grammar? Are you sleeping? So, what happened in the CAC last week? When they train liars, what do you expect?” Oyedepo thundered.

He further stated that while the church is currently oppressed, heaven’s judgment will descend.

“But every sympathiser, beneficiary, and anyone backing this evil will be brought down this time. Because God told me, ‘I have touched your tongue with a coal of fire; whatever you say, you see.’ In Jesus’ name, Amen,” he added.