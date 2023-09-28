Alleged Penis Thieves On Rampage In Abuja

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A young boy on Thursday accused a man in his 40s of stealing his penis after he was allegedly touched.

The victim who appeared to have a kiosk in the area told THE WHISTLER that the accused had approached him for Coke and Bread without the fund to purchase them.

“He told me to give him coke and bread. He said he did not have money,” he said wearing a gloomy look.

The victim

The situation had attracted an angry mob who attempted to manhandle him while insisting he returned the alleged missing penis.

When asked how he felt, the victim told THE WHISTLER that once he was touched by the accused, he felt his penis fell flat, “nothing is there”, he repeatedly said nodding his head in the negative.

When the mob increased in number, holding different objects, the accused said he was innocent, but later agreed that he was indeed responsible to the disappearance.

He he was forced to cross the victim twice while he laid flat on the floor.

The mob asked the victim to go check himself while ensuring the accused remained under duress.

The victim returned after 15 minutes with a disappointing look, and this led to the mob battering the accused.

Police operatives intervened and led both the accused and the victim to the Wuse Magistrate Court located behind the scene of the incidents, away from the angry mob.