JUST IN: NDLEA, Soldiers, Others Raid Kubwa In Abuja, Confiscate Bikes, Assault THE WHISTLER Journalist
Security operatives on Thursday besieged Arab road in Kubwa, confiscating several motorcycles and assaulting citizens and a journalist in the process.
The security agents who arrived in about 30 vans, disrupted traffic around the NNPC filling station along Arab Road, violently confiscating bikes from motorcyclists.
The operatives who were mostly in mufti also assaulted THE WHISTLER journalist, smashed and confiscated his phone while attempting to cover the incident.
The operation consisted of men of the Nigerian Army, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, DRTS, FRSC, VIO and police.
It was gathered that the security agents were acting on the orders of the FCDA.
More details to follow…