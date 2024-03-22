Amotekun Foils Plan To Rob 3 Banks, Arrests 37 Suspects

447 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ondo State Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun’ has foiled armed robbery attempts on commercial banks in the state while arresting 37 suspects in connection with different cases.

A member of the armed robbery gang named Fatai Bami was reportedly arrested at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, revealed the arrests while parading 37 suspects involved in various criminal activities across the state at the headquarters of the corps in Alagbaka, Akure.

He revealed that “six members of the (armed robbery) gang had infiltrated the state from Delta State to carry out their nefarious activities.

“The confession of the gang leader, Fatai Bami, 35, indicated that three banks were already mapped out to be attacked by the suspects in Ore, Odigbo Local Council Area of the state.”

Six other suspects were arrested in connection with a plot to kidnap the managing director of a supermarket at Irele Local Government Area.

Adeleye stated that one of the gang members had approached a member of the staff of the supermarket to lure him into the operation.

The staff turned down the offer and informed his boss about the plot.

“The seven-man gang came from Sapele, Delta State, for kidnapping and robbery of a bank in Irele LGA. Six of them are at large, but we were able to apprehend the mastermind who accommodated the robbers. We were equally able to get to the root of the target that they intended to kidnap,” he said.