Anambra Govt Suspends Another Principal For Illegal Collection Of School Fee

Mrs. Eucharia Chinaza Okafor of Community High School, Nanka has been suspended for her involvement in illegal collection of fees against the free education policy of the Anambra State government.

This is contained in a release signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Post Primary Schools Service Commission, PPSSC Awka, Mrs Ann Okafor.

According to the release, the Chairman, Post Primary Schools Service Commission, PPSSC Awka, Prof Nkechi Ikediugwu, asked the suspended principal, Mrs. Okafor to hand over her duties and the entire property of the school to the vice-principal administration of the school with immediate effect pending the conclusion of investigation into her issue.

This will make it five Secondary Schools Principals who have been suspended for flouting Governor Soludo’ s free education policy in the state.

He had stepped down Principals of four public schools for non-compliance to the Solution Free Education policy of Anambra State Government.

The Principals of Washington Memorial Grammar School Onitsha, Nkem Nkechi; Kenneth Dike Secondary School Awka, Onwurah Catherine; New Era Secondary School Onitsha, Dr. Cordelia Okonkwo; and, Amaka Ubaka of Prince Memorial High School Onitsha were alleged to have acted in contravention of the Solution policy on Free Education in the State