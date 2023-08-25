Anambra Police Commissioner Vows To Deal With Cultist, Sponsors

Nigeria
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James
File Photo

Though times await cultist in Anambra following the renewed commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye to rid the state off criminalities.

This is coming as reports of cult-related attacks and killings have risen in the state capital, Awka.

Adeoye on Friday described cultists as murderers that must be dealt with.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, the CP has vowed to deal ruthlessly with them.

He said: “Anambra State Police Commissioner, Aderemi Adeoye has vowed to clamp down on cultists running amok in the State Capital, Awka.

“The Commissioner, who described the cultists as murderers said they are not fit to live among decent human beings in the society.

“He described those sponsoring the cultists to kill humans like them as cowards who should cover their faces in shame.

“He vowed that the Police Command will come down very hard on the heartless cultists who take pleasure in killing people. He warned that no one should call him for release of any cultist arrested in the clampdown unless they want to be disgraced.

“The Commissioner has ordered an all out operation against cultists and their sponsors in the State. He assured the good people of Anambra State that their peace and tranquility that was punctured by the recent cult-related killing in the capital will soon be restored.

“He solicited the cooperation of all law abiding citizens in ridding the society of the menace of cultism.”

