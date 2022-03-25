APC Convention: ‘I’m Not Disqualified, Still In The Race’, -Betta Edu

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Ms Betta Edu, has refuted news of her disqualification ad a contestant for National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying she’s firmly in the race.

Some online platforms had reported that she was disqualified based on the new electoral act.

But speaking in a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER , Edu said, “You know propaganda. They are just out with their propaganda.

“I am still and firmly in the race. Ignore that news. No one disqualified me.

“It’s the handiwork of mischief makers. Don’t pay attention to it. Did you see the news in any reputable media? Leave them. I am in the race.”

Reports had emerged that Edu had been disqualified based on the Electoral Act 2022 which bars political appointees.

The aspirant, who’s also the chairman of Commissioners of Health Forum, has been cleared by the South-South caucus of the party as reported by THE WHISTLER.

Section 84(12) of the electoral act provides that, “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”