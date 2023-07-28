APC Fixes NEC Meeting For August 2

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has scheduled its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings for the 2nd and 3rd of August, 2023, respectively.

This was announced on Friday via the ruling party’s Twitter page.

Recall that the APC Postponed the NEC meeting which was earlier scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, 2023, after Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation as national chairman.

The postponement was announced on July 17, during an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) where the resignation of National Chairman and National Secretary, Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore respectively, was announced.

With the dates now fixed, party members and stakeholders eagerly await the outcomes that may shape the party’s future direction in the coming days.

APC NATIONAL CAUCUS, NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETINGS FIXED FOR 2ND & 3RD OF AUGUST, 2023, RESPECTIVELY. pic.twitter.com/Xi7Ljl7AoU — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) July 28, 2023

During the forthcoming meetings, the APC National Caucus and NEC will bring together prominent figures and decision-makers from various levels of the party’s hierarchy.

The meeting will serve as a platform to address pressing issues, evaluate the party’s performance, and discuss the party’s progress.

The National Caucus meeting, slated for 2nd of August, will hold at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja by 6 pm where senior party members, including current and former elected officials, party leaders, and other influential individuals, gather to discuss crucial matters affecting the party and the nation.

On the other hand, the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will be held at Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on the 3rd of August, convening

the party’s leadership, including state chairpersons, zonal coordinators, and other officials from various state chapters.

At the meeting, the party is expected to ratify the appointment of Abdullahi Ganduje and Ajibola Bashir as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.