APC Nat. Chairman Adamu Rejects Selection Of Principal Officers In NASS

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu was left fuming on Tuesday after the announcement of principal officers into the Senate and House of Representatives.

Advertisement

He warned that isolating the party leadership from the selection process of the principal officers would spell doom for the party and rejected the list in its entirety.

The meeting between the NWC and the PGF was held on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Adamu during the meeting said, “You will get an update of the National Election in the national assembly sharing of powers particularly the leadership of the chambers. The election of the principal officers of the Senate by the Senate President and Deputy Senate President. The election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives have been determined and announced and their responsibilities.

“The remaining offices will be determined by the two chambers is yet to be done. I had a courtesy call on Saturday from the President of the Senate and his Deputy. The following day which was Sunday, I received the visit by the Speaker and his Deputy Speaker coming to me for Sallah homage.

“But, I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party, the NWC was not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.

Advertisement

“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them in writing which is the norm and practice, it is not our intention to break away from traditions. So whatever announcement is done either by the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker, is not from this secretariat.”

Speaking further he said, “We are going to formally inform you that we are going to have a caucus, and for quite a time, there has been no caucus in place. The caucus has been reconstituted according to the constitution of APC. And we will be discussing that with you as governors, you know your states more than we know it. Even if we come from the same state, the leadership is in you as governors.

“We will hear your advice and then see how we can ensure that we comply with the provisions of the constitution of the party.

“We hope that we will be receiving some reports from the Progressive Governors Forum, NGF, Chairman, or his representative, to get to know about your feelings and what is going on.

“And what is your thinking on what to do to improve the chances of the party and therefore reduce the problems and bickering that we have been hearing from time to time? Then we will have time by the grace of God permitting, we will have interactions.

Advertisement

“Along with the caucus, the National Advisory Council will give you the list that has been prepared and make sure that every state is represented. And we will give you the knowledge of it and advice. You will also be given the benefits of all the detailed accounts from April 2022 to April 2023. The PCC account has been audited and it has been submitted to the INEC by the party.”

On his part, the governor of Imo State and President of the PGF, Hope Uzodima, expressed appreciation to members of NWC and PGF for being in attendance.

He said, “First, I will start by thanking the Almighty God for making today possible for us to come and meet at this level of our party to discuss on the best way of moving our party forward and making it very strong.

“I think we are delighted to be here, We must commend the leadership of our great party, we must commend our new brand president, who has started very well.

“And he’s been applauded all over the world, for bold decisions and courageous decisions, he is being taking. “

While nothing that the essence of the meetings was to “brainstorm for us to contribute ideas, not only building our party but building the nation.

Advertisement

“I think that the party has a responsibility working on progressive governors, speaking for all progressive minds in the country, to support the policies and programs of the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu the president.

“While we’re doing that, we are also been ready to market these policies to critical stakeholders, the labour, the political class, the private sector, into understanding the benefits of certain decisions that have been taken off late by the government.”

Uzodima however pledged his loyalty to the party, while assuring to submit to the party’s ideas.

“We’re loyal to the party completely, and we assure the leadership of the party that all the governors here are constructive partners to the job of building our party and are willing to work with the party and submit to the ideas and norms of the party .

“We don’t have another party, this party is the lightest party in black and white Africa, and we’ll have to run with it.

“So, I want to congratulate all of us for the victory and successes recorded so far and by the grace of God will continue to record more successes,” he said