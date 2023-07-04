INEC Gives 4 Reasons It Ignored Dino Melaye, Others Who Claimed It Manipulated 2023 Election

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, said the electoral body deliberately opted to remain silent in the face of various allegations of election manipulation levied against it following the declaration of results for the 2023 election.

The INEC Chairman shed light on the commission’s decision not to engage in public commentaries regarding the accusations of election manipulation. According to him, there were four compelling reasons behind the commission’s decision.

Drama on February 27 ensued at the International Conference Centre in Abuja where INEC was announcing the results of the 2023 presidential election when Senator Dino Melaye briefly distrusted the process, alleging fraud in the results declared from Ekiti State.

But speaking during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) as the commission commences review of the elections, Yakubu listed four reasons behind the commission’s decision to keep mute in the face of allegations from political parties, candidates, and their supporters, among others.

“Since the conclusion of the election, diverse opinions have been expressed by political parties, candidates, observers, analysts and the general public on aspects of the elections that took place in February and March,” the INEC chairman said, noting that such diverse opinions should normally be expected.

“The Commission has consciously not joined in these commentaries in the immediate aftermath of the election for several reasons.

“First, our preference is to listen more and draw lessons rather than join in the heated and often emotive public discussion on the election.

“Second, since we plan to conduct our own review of the election, we see no need to pre-empt the process.

“Third, the Commission would not want to be seen as defensive or justificatory in joining the ongoing discussions.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, several issues around the election are sub-judice and it is not the intention of the Commission to either undermine or promote the chances of litigants in the various election petition courts beyond what is required of us by the legal process. Indeed, practically anything coming from the Commission could be cited by litigants as either justifying their claims or an indication of bias against them,” he said.

Professor Yakubu further stated that the commission would conduct a comprehensive review of the 2023 general election, encompassing all stages of the electoral process.

He emphasized the need to assess the events before, during, and after the election to gain a complete understanding of the election’s conduct and outcomes and to “learn the full lessons of the election going forward”.

“Compared to some previous elections, we believe that the 2023 General Election was one of the most meticulously prepared for in recent times, “ Yakubu added.

“Learning from previous experiences, we started preparations immediately after the 2019 General Election, carefully ticking the necessary boxes over a four-year period. It is the need to learn from both the positives and the shortcomings that makes the stocktaking that we are embarking on today essential.

“Among the positive stories is that the security challenge which threatened to derail the elections did not materialise. Concerns that the polls will be disrupted by the perennial insecurity across the country fizzled out on Election Day as the elections were largely peaceful.

“Despite currency and fuel challenges and widespread attacks on our personnel and facilities nationwide, the Commission proceeded with the election as scheduled. The first set of elections, the Presidential and National Assembly, held as planned for the first time in the last four General Elections conducted in the country.

“Accreditation of voters using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has generally been scored very high by voters. Our records show that the success rate for BVAS accreditation stands at 98% compared to the Smart Card Reader’s 29.2% during the 2019 General Election. Above all, despite the divergent opinions about the outcome of the election, the overall outlook suggests that it is a fair reflection of a complex multi-party democracy.”

Yakubu acknowledged the challenges faced by INEC, which he said were “structural, infrastructural and human in nature” but assured that the post-election review would afford the commission an opportunity to “address the challenges as we prepare for future elections”.