Argentine Winger, Di Maria Announces Retirement From International Football

Argentina winger, Angel Di Maria has announced that he will retire from international football after the 2024 Copa America.

The Benfica star will no longer be available for selection for his country after 15 years of meritorious service for the South American giants.

Di Maria will take part in his sixth Copa America competition in the United States of America from June 20 to July 14, which will be his last outing for the Albiceleste.

He made the announcement on his Instagram account on Thursday.

“The Copa America will be the last time I wear the Argentina shirt,” Di Maria wrote on his Instagram account.

“With all the pain in my soul and feeling a lump in my throat, I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career.

“I can’t express in words how much the cheering of the fans has filled my soul in this last match, I enjoyed every second of with my teammates and friends,”

Di Maria has represented Argentina at four FIFA World Cup competitions, including playing a key role in the 2022 edition in Qatar with a goal in the final.

He was also instrumental in Argentina’s road to glory at the 2021 Copa America-their first major trophy in 28 years.

The 35-year-old has made 136 appearances for Argentina, scoring 29 goals and also recording 29 assists.

He made his senior debut for Argentina in September 2008 against Paraguay.

Di Maria currently plies his trade at Portuguese club, Benfica.