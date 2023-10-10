Army Court Martial Sentences General To 7 Years Over $2,178,900 Fraud, Others
A Nigerian Army Special Court-martial sitting in Abuja has sentenced the former Group Managing Director, Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL), Maj. Gen. Umaru Mohammed to seven years imprisonment.
Umaru was sentenced to jail over an 18-count charges bordering on forgery and misappropriation of funds among others.
The court ordered him to pay back $2,178,900 and N1.65bn to the Army properties and NAPL.
The general who pleaded not guilty to all allegations was also tried on charges of forgery, even as the court found him guilty of 14 counts.