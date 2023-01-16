Atikugate: I’m Heading To Court For Media Silence – Keyamo

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Spokesman of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council and Minister of State for Labour and Employment has said he would be heading to court over corruption allegations against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Advertisement

Keyama said his decision was predicated on “conspiratorial silence by a section of the media.”

According to him, allegations by Michael Achimugu, the former media aide to the PDP presidential candidate, revealed that Atiku collected N100 million from former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye, on which account he went to jail.

In an audio tape Achimugu made public, a voice that sounded like that of Atiku, which Achimugu confirmed was his Atiku’s , could be heard justifying collecting funds through unofficial channels, saying funds collected “’through special purpose vehicles” was to prevent “’open corruption.”

The story which alarmed the public has not been denied by the Atiku camp.

THE WHISTLER made repeated attempts for comment from the camp of the PDP candidate but they declined to respond to the allegation.

Advertisement

But speaking on Monday morning on Arise news, Keyamo frowned at what he called conspiracy from the media that have failed to interrogate allegations against Atiku.

In a short statement on Twitter, he said, “I will be heading for the courts,” adding that “There is a conspiratorial silence by a section of the media, even after seeing certified copies of an affidavit sworn to in court revealing how OBJ and Atiku Abubakar ran a criminal enterprise as President & Vice-President using SPVs.”

Keyamo revealed during the interview that, “I have this morning written to three law enforcement agencies. I am asking for a full investigation, if they don’t, I am going to court.

“’Even as a sitting cabinet member, I am going to court. This morning I have told them, I am going to make it public later today,” Keyamo said.

He added that, “You cannot have a vice president who abused his office when he was in office, who opened shell companies by his own admission, and put his cronies and allies there.

Advertisement

“And the press, they are playing; there is a conspiratorial silence on this matter nobody is talking about this matter and they want it to go away and he has not Apologised to the Nigerian people and they want it to go away?

“And that’s what he wants to campaign with? And you want to use that tenure to compare the tenure of president Buhari?

“It’s over, he won’t survive this. It is over for him,” Keyamo declared.

He claimed that, “When it was the Asiwaju drug issue the press feasted on it. And we were here to defend it. Now we are calling on the press to be no-partisan to talk about this issue.

“It is about the national treasury and we are not going to allow it to die,” Keyamo stated.