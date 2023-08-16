Aviation Workers Suspend August Strike Action

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barely 24 hours after announcing their decision to embark on a nationwide strike today, Aviation Security (AVSEC) and the Logistics Sub-Sector have shelved their plans.

THE WHISTLER reported that workers complained of ill-treatment in the sector, and that employers refusal to review salaries was the driver for the strike action.

However, after regulatory bodies, including the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), intervened in the matter, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) suspended the industrial action.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by the General Secretary of NUATE, Ocheme Aba, NCAA requested a week to deliberate on the workers’ demands, and the reason for the suspension.

Aba said, “After receipt of the letter, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) intervened in the matter and requested to be given a week to deliberate on the workers’ demands.’

The Union also noted that the NCAA had promised to organize a meeting between the union, private security firms, and the airlines.