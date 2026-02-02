Barcelona Suffer Raphinha Injury Blow

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Barcelona have confirmed that Raphinha has suffered a leg injury, and he is expected to be ruled out of action for one week.

The Brazilian was forced off injured in the first half of the 3-1 win over Elche on Saturday.

The Catalan club confirmed Raphinha’s injury in a statement on their website on Monday.

The statement read: “Raphinha is suffering from an overload in the adductor muscle of his right leg… his recovery period is expected to be one week,”

He is expected to miss the Copa del Rey quarter-final at Albacete on Tuesday.

Raphinha has scored eight goals, and recorded three assists in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, was disappointed with Raphinha’s injury

He said: “To be honest, I’m not happy about this. He’s a very important player for us. We’ll see what he’ll have to change and what we’ll have to change. Now the important part of the season is starting, and we need everyone. When he can’t play, it’s not good.

“He’s having a great season. Injuries are normal with the schedule we have, but it’s a very difficult absence and the team will feel it.”

Barcelona are currently on top of the Spanish La Liga table with 55 points from 22 matches, one point above second-placed Real Madrid.