Bauchi Police Arrests Two Over Plans To Traffick Girls To Ghana

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with alleged human trafficking and related offences in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar, said the E Divisional Police Headquarters was investigating a case involving criminal conspiracy, human trafficking, assault, extortion and defamation.

“A complainant, Ebere Wilson, 20, of Wuntin Dada, reported that she was assaulted and had her mobile phone, a blue Tecno Spark 4, confiscated by Gloria Joseph on February 11, 2026,” the statement partly read.

Habib said investigations revealed that Joseph allegedly conspired with Light Mandis to lure Wilson and her friend, Mercy, to Ghana for prostitution.

The command’s spokesman added that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

He also noted that the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, had directed that the suspects be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“Human trafficking remains a significant concern in Bauchi State, with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons reporting continued cases involving both internal trafficking and trafficking across borders.”

The agency has highlighted that traffickers often exploit poverty and false promises of employment to lure victims, particularly women and young people.

In the past year, NAPTIP recorded at least 37 human trafficking cases in Bauchi State, indicating the scale of the challenge at the local level.

The agency has secured convictions against traffickers and carry out awareness campaigns to educate communities on the dangers of trafficking.