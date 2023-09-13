Bayelsa Governorship: Labour Party Candidate Condemns Diri For Recruiting Aides On Election Eve

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, is facing serious backlash for allegedly recruiting political appointees on election eve.

The governor has been accused of not recruiting political appointees since he emerged as the governor of the state but is allegedly frantically issuing appointment letters to people to aid his reelection bid.

Diri is serving his second term and is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 11 election in the state.

His approach to the election has irked the Labour Party governorship candidate in the State, Udengs Eradiri, who on Wednesday, condemned the move, saying it is politically motivated.

He, however, sent a warning message to Diri, noting that no matter the recruitment, he’s up for defeat as the people he said are wiser.

Addressing journalists in Yenagoa, the state capital, as part of his activities towards the election, the Labour Party candidate said, “What is coming on November 11 is beyond party. It is a mass movement and a revolution against a bad, incompetent and clueless government.

“I am happy that LP has become a force to reckon with ahead of this poll and that my participation in the election as the candidate of the party is giving Governor Douye Diri a nightmare.

“My involvement in the election has provided jobs for people, who ordinarily were not considered fit to work in the government of Douye Diri,” he said.

He pointed out that, “In the last three years, the governor did not consider rolling out jobs for people and engaging more political appointees.

“But today, a few weeks to the election, Governor Douye Diri is hawking appointment letters as a strategy to boost his chances. Unknown to him, Bayelsa people are wiser now.

“They understand his game. Besides, he is not doing them any favour because the money is not owned by the governor. It belongs to the people.

“So, if he invites you, go and take your money. If he gives you a job, accept it and enjoy it while it lasts. But the truth is that this great state deserves a better alternative and should be rescued from the incompetence of this administration.”

According to him, “Common sense will tell everybody that this is just a campaign strategy which will fail woefully like a pack of cards. Governor Diri has occupied the office for over three years but did not deem it fit to employ anybody. But suddenly he woke up from his slumber a few weeks to another election and started hawking appointments.

“Tell Governor Diri that Bayelsans are wiser now and cannot be deceived by his method of vote-buying ahead of the election. It is now clear that the process is already tainted by deception.

“It is only a bait to give the people false hope and subject them to making a decision against their will. The truth is that the process is designed to fail immediately after the election.

“We are calling on our people to be vigilant and not to be deceived by Governor Diri’s job and appointment scam.

“We make bold to tell the people of the state that everything this government is doing is borne out of desperation to retain power. Nothing is real.

“All are designed as a campaign movie series with incompetent actors.

“They are not sincere. I and LP stand as the only alternative for the liberation of Bayelsa and a vote for me is for a better and prosperous state.”

The Chief press secretary to the governor, Daniel Alabrah could not be reached for comments at press time.