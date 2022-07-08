BREAKING: Jailbreak: Buhari Summons Service Chiefs To Emergency Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the nation’s service chiefs to an emergency meeting in the wake of the jailbreak at the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre, Abuja.

No few than 800 inmates, including 64 terrorists, were set free by members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during the Tuesday night attack. Over 400 of the escapees were captured while others, including the terrorists, are still at large.

THE WHISTLER reported that President Buhari had expressed disappointment at the country’s “correctional system” when he visited the attacked facility on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had described the attack as being “symptomatic of the failure of security failure” adding that “It may not be far away from an insider job, someone who is either working in this place or must have worked here.”

The meeting has in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya; Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao, Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, amongst others.