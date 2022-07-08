BREAKING: Jailbreak: Buhari Summons Service Chiefs To Emergency Meeting

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu
Muhammadu-Buhari-meets-service-chiefs-
President Muhammadu Buhari presides over security meeting with Service Chiefs at the State House, Abuja. Aug 19, 2021.

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the nation’s service chiefs to an emergency meeting in the wake of the jailbreak at the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre, Abuja.

No few than 800 inmates, including 64 terrorists, were set free by members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during the Tuesday night attack. Over 400 of the escapees were captured while others, including the terrorists, are still at large.

RELATED
Nigeria

KUJE JAILBREAK: All Masterminds Must Be Brought To Book – NUJ

Nigeria Politics

JAILBREAK: ISWAP Conspired With Prison Officials, Senate President Claims

THE WHISTLER reported that President Buhari had expressed disappointment at the country’s “correctional system” when he visited the attacked facility on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had described the attack as being “symptomatic of the failure of security failure” adding that “It may not be far away from an insider job, someone who is either working in this place or must have worked here.”

The meeting has in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya; Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao, Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, amongst others.

You might also like

KUJE JAILBREAK: All Masterminds Must Be Brought To Book – NUJ

Jailbreak: FCT Minister Directs Kuje Traditional Ruler To Help Security Agencies…

Buhari Asks Journalists: How Can Terrorists Have Weapons To Attack Kuje Prison And…

Breaking: Buhari Storms Kuje Prison

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.