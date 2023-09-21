BREAKING: Police Finally Exhume Mohbad’s Corpse For Autopsy

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The body of deceased Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad), has been exhumed.

The police dug out the body on Thursday afternoon to conduct an autopsy into the cause of the singer’s death.

“Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence,” Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, confirmed in a tweet on Thursday.

MohBad died under mysterious circumstances on September 12, 2023, while allegedly receiving treatment at a health facility in Lagos.

Following speculations that the singer may have died from unnatural causes, the police announced they would investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Lagos Police Command constituted a special investigation team within the Homicide Section of the command to probe the death of the late singer.

The team, according to the command, will carry out a professional, diligent, and timely investigation “with a view to establishing facts, clearing all doubts, and ensuring that justice is manifestly served”

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, on Monday, September 18, ordered the exhumation of Mohbad’s corpse as part of investigations.