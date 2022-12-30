‘Atiku Is An Elephant’- PDP Presidential Candidate Reacts To G-5 Govs Meeting With Tinubu

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has responded to threat from the five aggrieved governors of the PDP, describing himself as an elephant who can’t be stopped in 2023.

While noting that no one can play God even as no one can crown a king except God agrees, Atiku challenged the aggrieved governors to make themselves president if they can.

Atiku was speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, after days of rumour that the five governors led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, would be adopting the presidential candidate off the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, in January, a month ahead of the presidential election.

While various aides of the governors involved ‘ have downplayed the rumour, the PDP has responded that it would only act when the governors formally make their decision public.

The governors are aggrieved that they were shortchanged in their bid to have one of them as the PDP presidential candidate.

Wike, who began the crisis, accused Atiku of unfairly emerging as candidate.

The governors thereafter demanded for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, for coming from the same geopolitical zone like Atiku.

According to them, it would be fair for the South West to produce the next chairman on the basis of equity.

As part of the terms for the group to participate in the PDP presidential campaign council, Ayu was asked to resign or they would boycott, and have nothing to do with the PDPPCC.

Ayu’s refusal to resign has been cited as reason for them to stay away from the campaign.

This, the governors began the process of discussion on which presidential candidate to support.

Although the governors were reportedly in a meeting with the presidential candidate of the APC, nothing concrete has been agreed upon.

Reacting to the development, Atiku said he “will be president” despite the lack of support from the G-5 governors.

The statement on Friday noted that, “Whether the cock crows or not, the sun must rise. Power belongs to God Almighty; no man can arrogate to himself the powers of God Almighty. Any man who can boast of stopping Atiku should first make himself president of Nigeria.

“Atiku is an elephant. Even when an elephant walks on thorns, it does not limp. And when you have seen a snake, it cannot bite you anymore.

“In this case, we have seen the snake, how can we be taken by surprise?”