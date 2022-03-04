Buhari’s Aide Causes Confusion, Announces Buhari’s Return To Nigeria

A junior aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday caused confusion when he tweeted that Buhari had returned to the country.

Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Digital and New Media, said Buhari, who attended a summit in Kenya, was back in the country.



He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his participation in the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya.”



No official statement had been issued on the change in the president’s itinerary as at the time of this report with both presidential spokesmen failing to respond to enquiries.

The president was also not sighted anywhere neither did he hold any event that was reported.



Checks by THE WHISTLER at the presidential wing, special route which is accessed only by the president when flying in and out, did not show he passed through the airport.



Mr Femi Adesina had written in a facebook post earlier before Bashir’s tweet of the President’s participation at the “High Level Opening Segment of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) on 3rd Mar 2022.”

The president was shown sitting with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Amb. Raychelle Omamo, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen, President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi, Prime Minister of Central Africa Republic Mr. Felix Moloua at the Opening Segment.

UNEP 9,11: President Buhari with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the High-Level Opening Segment of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) on 3rd Mar 2022

This latest cancellation of his medical trip is similar to what happened in June when he cancelled a similar medical trip to UK.

The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, had on March 1st announced his principal’s departure to participate in the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme ([email protected]), scheduled for 3rd – 4th March, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The statement indicated that the president “will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.”