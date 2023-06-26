Adeniyi Takes Over As New Customs CG, Vows To Tackle Illicit Trade With Technology

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The new Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Wale Adeniyi on Monday officially assumed duties with a promise to leverage the use of technology to tackle illicit trade.

Advertisement

He said this shortly after taking over from Col Hameed Ali who has been was retired last week by President Bola Tinubu. Ali has been CG of Customs since August 2015.

Adeniyi while speaking after the formal hand over to him said it is crucial for the Service to recognize the modern realities and challenges to Customs operations.

He noted that in today’s interconnected and technologically advanced world, the Service face emerging threats that require utmost attention.

Specifically, the Customs Boss said e-commerce, global supply chains, and transnational criminal networks pose challenges to Customs role as custodians of trade facilitation and enforcement.

He said, “We must adapt to these changing landscapes, leveraging technology, intelligence-led operations, and effective risk management strategies.

Advertisement

“Collaboration with international partners, law enforcement agencies, and customs administrations of other nations will be vital in combating illicit trade and securing our national interests.”

Adeniyi said over the past eight years, the Nigeria Customs Service has embarked on a journey of transformation, focused on reforms, restructuring, and revenue generation.

He said the management has implemented critical adjustments to meet the evolving needs and strategic objectives of the Service.

The Customs Boss said, “Today, we stand at the precipice of an exciting future, one that builds upon the achievements of the past and takes us even further. Our administration is committed to adopting a bottom-up approach, where the needs of our dear nation take precedence over everything else.

“We will prioritize efficiency in service delivery as the bedrock of trade facilitation and revenue generation. No longer shall encumbrances impede trade; we shall dismantle obstacles and foster a new culture of consultations and compliance.

Advertisement

“In order to achieve our objectives, it is imperative that we bridge the current human resource gap within our ranks. We recognize the importance of capacity building and career advancement for our officers. The administration will work diligently to implement career advancement opportunities approved by the board, ensuring that competence remains.”

The new Acting CG stated that staff welfare would be of paramount importance, adding that he acknowledges the harsh and hostile environment in which officers and men are compelled to function.

“Therefore, we commit ourselves to prioritize the welfare and well-being of our personnel. By providing better remunerations, improved accommodation, life insurance, and quality healthcare, we aim to create an environment that supports and motivates our workforce.

“We understand that a well-motivated team is instrumental in achieving our aims and objectives.

“As we embark on this new journey, we recognize the need for collaboration and partnerships. We value the relationships we have built with our Partner Government Agencies and the private sector.

“These collaborations have been vital to our adoption of technology as a tool to enhance revenue generation and streamline processes,” he added.

Advertisement

Adeniyi assured that his administration will strengthen these partnerships and engage with stakeholders through revitalized platforms.

By promoting dialogue, be explained further that Customs can resolve disputes and advance mutually beneficial solutions that lead to more efficient and effective service.

He added, “The Nigeria Customs Service will continue to treat its esteemed stakeholders as partners who have a stake in our success.

“Furthermore, this administration is firmly committed to fairness. We shall treat all stakeholders, traders, and officers alike with impartiality and respect. Our decisions and actions will be guided by principles of transparency and discipline.

“We understand that our conduct shapes the public’s perception of the Service, and we will strive to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behaviour. Indiscipline will not be tolerated as we prioritize fairness and equity.”

He commended his predecessor for taken significant steps towards Customs Modernization, adding that it is the duty of the current management to build on those gains.

Earlier in his address, Ali said that he is leaving the Service better than he met it.

The immediate past Customs Boss said, “I will continue to be part of the service till death do us part. I have been here long enough to understand that this service is critical to the Nigerian economy. Customs is one of the most professional,technical service ever.

“During my stay here, I have come to learn that customs officers, no matter where they are should be respected.

“We have had obstacles in the course of my stay here and that is life. We must be ready to stand for what we believe in. I want the officers to be proud of what they are doing and stand with their shoulders high.”