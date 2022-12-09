CASE CLOSED: Supreme Court Affirms Governor Umahi’s APC Senatorial Ticket

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday dismissed an appeal challenging the All Progressive Congress’ Ebonyi south senatorial ticket of Governor Dave Umahi.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice MO. Kekere-Ekun made the decision against the appeal of Princess Ann Agom-Eze who claimed that she is APC’s authentic candidate for the zone.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on September 30, had affirmed Umahi’s ticket.

Recall that Mrs Agom-eze emerged second in the senatorial primary of the APC that was won by Austin Umahi, the younger brother of Gov Umahi in May 28, 2022.

The governor had contested the APC presidential primary in Abuja but lost to Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos.

After his defeat at the presidential primary, his younger brother was said to have willfully returned his ticket to the governor.

But the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, disagreed.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that an Abakaliki Federal High Court faulted the duo while affirming Agom-Eze as the rightful candidate of the APC.

But the lower court also ordered a fresh primary within 2 weeks.

That poll held on July 31 and was eventually won by Governor Umahi.

Agom-Eze, in disagreement, then appealed the lower court’s decision seeking a restraining order against a fresh primary.

But the Court of Appeal backed the fresh primary which produced the governor, adding that it was observed by relevant stakeholders.

The apex court on Friday agreed with appellate court’s decision.