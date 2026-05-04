Rivers Residents Spend 80% Income On Rent—- Group

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The National Union of Tenants of Nigeria (NUTN) has decried the escalating cost of rent in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Rivers.

The union described the situation as a growing crisis with severe social and economic implications for residents of the capital city.

The Executive Secretary of NUTN, Mr Ceaser Enwefah, made the call in a letter to Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, a copy of which was sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Enwefah said over 80 per cent of residents now spend above 100 per cent of their income on rent, urging the state government to act swiftly to prevent full-scale housing crises.

He noted that this trend had left many unable to meet other essential needs, thereby worsening poverty levels.

“Rental costs now account for a significant portion of the high cost of living in the capital city, pushing many residents into extreme hardship,” he said.

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Enwefah said the current rental rates reached unprecedented levels across housing categories in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor.

According to him, self-contained apartments now cost about N800,000 annually, while one-bedroom flats go for N1.5m.

He added that two-bedroom apartments cost between N2m and N2.5m, while three-bedroom flats range from N3m to N4m.

He projected further increases by December 2026, warning that rents could rise beyond the reach of average residents.

“A significant part of the population is fleeing the capital city to escape the high cost of accommodation and harsh economic impact of rising rents,” he said.

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Enwefah noted that the union recently conducted a fact-finding study to determine the causes of the crisis and propose solutions.

He said the study revealed that rental prices had increased sharply between 2023 and 2025 across all categories of housing in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor.

“A single room rose from N60,000 in 2022 to 180,000 in 2026, while self-contained apartments increased from N150,000 to N800,000,” he said.

The NUTN official attributed the rise in rents to multiple factors, including an alleged housing deficit, the demolition of structures to pave the way for the N200 billion Port Harcourt Ring Road and Bridges project.

He also cited the activities of unregulated agents, structural modifications by landlords, the conversion of residential buildings to commercial use, and urban planning violations.

“These practices have significantly reduced available housing units and inflated rental costs across the capital city,” Enwefah said.

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He warned that the situation could worsen if urgent measures were not taken to address the underlying issues.

“Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor risks becoming economically unwelcoming and socially unstable if this trend continues unchecked.

“The crises could escalate into widespread homelessness, slum development and social tension by 2030,” he said.

The unionist urged Fubara to declare the housing sector in the affected areas as requiring priority attention, recommending the issuance of executive orders to regulate estate agents and prevent illegal housing conversion.

Enwefah also called for sanctions against violators, the establishment of a housing data system to monitor rent levels, increased land allocation for low-income housing, and the construction of student hostels near tertiary institutions.

“These measures will help address the housing deficit and make accommodation more affordable,” he said.

