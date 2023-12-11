Christmas: Wizkid Announces N100m Donation To Children In Honour Of Late Mum

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Award-winning Afrobeats star, Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun, has announced a N100 million donation to children across the country for Christmas celebration.

Wizkid, who announced the plan via his Instagram on Monday, said the donation would be made in honour of his late mother, Jane Dolapo Morayo.

Advertisement

The musician also announced that the donation will kick off on Monday in Surulere, a Local Government Area in Lagos State where he grew up.

Wizkid’s mother passed away in August 2023.

Wizkid often spoke glowingly about her support for his craft and his deep affection for her.

The singer had dedicated a song to her titled ‘Mummy Mi’. He also paid tribute to his mum in songs like ‘Joy’ and ‘Jaiye Jaiye’. He once revealed a tattoo on his hand, bearing the name ‘Morayo’, as a tribute to her.

Advertisement

On her birthday in July 2019, Wizkid broke from his usual practice of not felicitating people on social media and took to Instagram to honour her.

He posted a picture of her and wrote, “My backbone, prayer warrior, my life! I love you. I’ll do anything for you. I will do everything for you. (I wish you) long life.”

Wizkid’s late mother had also expressed her deep affection for the ‘Essence’ singer.

In a 2014 interview, she shared, “I am so glad that he is my son and I’m his mother. I give God all the glory. God has kept him for us and He will continue to do so.”

Nigerian singer David Adeleke (Davido) made a similar donation to orphans to commemorate his birthday in 2021.