Civil Servants To Smile As Buhari Raises Duty Tour Allowance By 100%

The Federal Government has approved a 100 per cent increase in the Duty Tour Allowance of workers in the federal public service.

The approval, which was given by President Muhammadu Buhari takes effect from February 1 this year.

Details of the upward review is contained in a circular released by the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission.

According to the circular, officers on Grade Levels 01 to 04 will now be paid DTA of N10, 000 per day compared to the N5,000 previously received, while those on Grade Levels 05 to 06 and its equivalent will now be paid N15,000 per diem as against N5000.

Similarly, those between Grade Levels 07 and 10 and its equivalent will collect N17,500 per diem as against N12,000 while workers on Grade Levels 12 to 13 and its equivalent will now be paid N20,000 DTA as against N12,000.

For officers on Grade Levels 14 and 15 and equivalent, the goverment will now pay them N25,000 per diem as against the previous N16,000 which they earn as DTA, while workers on Grade Levels 16 and 17 and equivalent will now get N37,500 as against N16,000.

The last review, according to findings, was done in 2008.

Workers had in recent times agitated that the rate be reviewed to reflect the current economic realities.

As of the time when the last review was done in 2008, the rate of inflation was about 11%.

Nigeria’s inflation rate currently stands at 15.63 per cent according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Nigeria is faced with rising inflationary pressures particularly as it relates to food prices.