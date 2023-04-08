CODE Brings Together Young Nigerians To Discuss Peace After Election

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In the spirit of Good Friday and Ramadan, the Connected Development Initiative, CODE, brought together young leaders, to de-escalate the ethnic and religious tension that has soaked the digital space in the aftermath of the 2023 presidential election.

At the event in Abuja, tagged “Faith Talk; We Are One” religious groups, civil societies and businesses strategized a collective way to move Nigeria forward away from the negative trend.

The event was attended by Barr Ismaeel Ahmed, Youth representative in APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), famous Islamic Interviewer Nasiruddin Shuraim Abdulmumin, and Elder Kola from the Apostolic Church amongst others.

According to Abdulmumin, religion has been weaponized by leaders and politicians for their selfish interests and goals, adding that though religion is important, but giving it excessive attention is destructive for a county.

He said this against the backdrop of the current trends on Twitter.

“I love Nigeria but the sooner we start to help each other and move this county forward forgetting our religion the better for us. In Sudan, it is hard to find anyone who speaks ill about the country, they are submissive, but here on Twitter the first thing you hear is bragging about our Yahoo boys, and it’s scary”.

On his own part, Elder Kola urged Nigerians, especially youths to speak with one voice to bring change to the country.

“We are a generation of young people that are only serious when there is something to gain from a thing.The day we are serious is the day we know we will be like Jesus or prophet Mohammed who in their times were faced with the highest level of human contempt but remained resilience and made changes that we can see up till today.

“At every level of government we have had young people who are in the position of leadership, but tell me what stories these young people have written with those opportunities?,” he asked.

The Chief Executive of CODE, Hamzat Lawal speaking to THE WHISTLER at the event said his goal was achieved as he succeeded in getting youths in the country to take responsibility as young leaders to see that “we must talk to our followers, talk to our friends, talk to our various communities and groups to de-escalate this tension so that we can reshape our country and prosper as a people.

“ I believe that peace is important at the center of everything and I believe that we’re one in our different looks, beliefs, ethnicity, and religion. we’re truly one and in the spirit of oneness I brought together young leaders to agree on peace and unity and ensure that there is national cohesion.

“We understand that the outcome of the election, some are aggrieved but you cannot because of your grievance remove the most important ingredient in the society which is peace. For you to seek redress there must be peace. You cannot say because you lose an election there must be chaos, so as young people and custodians of the destiny of Nigeria, we’re saying that we want to also inspire other people who are bringing about divisive politics.”

As a show of unity, the event ended with Muslims breaking their Ramadan fast while the Christians observed them.