Court Sacks Abia State Electoral Commission Chairman

The High Court of Abia State in Bende Judicial Division has restrained Dr. Nkpa Agu Nkpa from parading himself as chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC).

Nkpa and other commissioners were appointed last year by outgoing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in view of local government elections.

But a motion exparte was filed against the commission by Hon. Kalu Mba Nwoke.

Those joined the case as 1st to sixth defendants were the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Government of Abia State, Attorney-General of Abia State, Abia State Independent Electoral Commission and its chairman, Prof. Nkpa A. Nkpa.

Nwoke’s lawyer, Anaga Kalu Anaga, had also urged the court to invoke its jurisdiction by barring the electoral commission from access to funds pending the determination of his case.

In his ruling dated Friday, Justice C.U. Okoroafor held that the application has merit and ought to be granted.

The ruling includes a restraining order on the Abia State government from releasing funds to the commission.

It reads: “That the 1st and 4th Defendants are hereby either by them their agents or any person acting at their behest, are restrained from releasing any fund or money from the Abia State government treasury or any other source to the 5th and 6th defendants for the purpose of running or operating the affairs of the 5th Defendant pending the determination of the substantive Motion on Notice.

“That the 6th Defendant Professor Nkpa A. Nkpa is hereby restrained from continuing to parade and dignify himself as the Chairman of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) pending the determination of the substantive motion on Notice.”

“That the Case Is adjourned to 25th day of April, 2023 for Motion on notice.”

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the court barred the commission from conducting Local Government polls for now.